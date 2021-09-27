UPDATE: Over 100 people in Bedford test positive for Covid today - this time last year, the town had just three new cases

As of today (September 27), Bedford recorded 105 new cases, with a total of 22,305 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 183 cases, with a new total of 29,071, while Luton has 91, taking the total to 30,759.

It's a far cry from this time last year when Bedford recorded three new cases in 24 hours, Central Beds also recorded three and Luton had seven

Bedford

Today, there was no deaths in Bedford (506), Central Bedfordshire (605) or Luton (541).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 49 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 53,982 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 129,983 and Milton Keynes has 31,721 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,960 and now stands at 7,701,715. There were 58 deaths, bringing the total to 136,208.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,736,534 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 44,764,324 have received their second dose. In Bedford, 126,078 people have received the first dose, and 116,572 their second.