UPDATE: Over 100 people in Bedford test positive for Covid as deaths continue to rise

As of today (April 8), Bedford recorded 103 cases, with a total of 62,664 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 184 cases, with a new total of 95,363, while Luton has 91, taking the total to 73,922.

There was one death in Bedford (616), none in Luton (783) and one in Central Bedfordshire (756).

Bedford

Currently, there are 163 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and three are on ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 41,284 and it now stands at 21,549,830. The total number of deaths is 169,759 - with 347 recorded today.