UPDATE: One death in Bedford as over 215 people test positive

As of today (February 8), Bedford recorded 216 cases - up from 168 yesterday - with a total of 52,631 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 343 cases, with a new total of 78,843, while Luton has 249, taking the total to 66,780.

There was one death in Bedford (591), two in Central Bedfordshire (708) and two in Luton (649).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 149 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 145,769 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 329,313 and Milton Keynes has 81,209 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 66,183 and now stands at 17,932,803. There were 314 deaths - up from 45 yesterday - bringing the total to 158,677.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.