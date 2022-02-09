UPDATE: One death in Bedford as over 200 people test positive in 24 hours

As of today (February 9), Bedford recorded 202 cases, with a total of 52,833 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 327 cases, with a new total of 79,170, while Luton has 203, taking the total to 66,983.

There was one death in Bedford (592), four in Central Bedfordshire (712) and one in Luton (650).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 149 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 146,481 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 330,715 and Milton Keynes has 81,547 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 68,214 and now stands at 18,000,119. There were 276 deaths, bringing the total to 158,953.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.