UPDATE: One death in Bedford as over 175 people test positive

As of today (February 21), Bedford recorded 176 cases, with a total of 54,335 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 249 cases, with a new total of 81,587, while Luton has 137, taking the total to 68,339.

There was one death in Bedford in (601), none in Central Bedfordshire (720) and one in Luton (655).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 108 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 151,583 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 341,178 and Milton Keynes has 84,052 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,409 and now stands at 18,654,572. There were 15 deaths, bringing the total to 160,610.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.