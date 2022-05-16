UPDATE: One death in Bedford as nearly 40 people test positive for Covid over weekend

As of today (May 16), Bedford recorded 39 cases, with a total of 64,478 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 100 cases, with a new total of 98,436, while Luton has 37, taking the total to 75,414.

These cases cover the weekend and today.

Bedford

There was one death in Bedford (633), none in Central Bedfordshire (786), and two in Luton (707).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 22,203,799. The total number of deaths is 177,410.