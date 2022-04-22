UPDATE: One Covid death in Bedford as over 50 people test positive

As of today (April 22), Bedford recorded 54 cases, with a total of 63,694 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 86 cases, with a new total of 97,096, while Luton has 39, taking the total to 74,669.

There was one death in Bedford (621), none in Luton (689), and two in Central Bedfordshire (767).

Bedford

Currently, there are 161 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 23,697 and it now stands at 21,933,206. The total number of deaths is 173,352 - with 320 recorded today.