As of today (April 13), Bedford recorded 97 cases, with a total of 63,113 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 157 cases, with a new total of 96,120, while Luton has 68, taking the total to 74,226.

There was one death in Bedford (619), none in Luton (683) and three in Central Bedfordshire (759).

Bedford

Currently, there are 163 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and three are on ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,836 and it now stands at 21,715,116. The total number of deaths is 171,046 - with 651 recorded today.