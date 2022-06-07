UPDATE: Number of Covid deaths revised down in Bedford

As of today (June 7), Bedford recorded just 22 cases, with a total of 64,851 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 40 cases, with a new total of 99,089, while Luton has 18, taking the total to 75,816.

The number of deaths in Bedford was revised down by one (641) – there were no new deaths in Luton (710) or Central Bedfordshire (801).

Bedford

Currently, there are 57 people being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one patient on a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.