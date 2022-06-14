UPDATE: Number of Covid deaths revised down again in Bedford

As of today (June 14), Bedford recorded 38 cases, with a total of 65,046 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 79 cases, with a new total of 99,462, while Luton has 45, taking the total to 75,994.

The number of deaths in Bedford was revised down by one (644) – there were no new deaths in Luton (711) and one in Central Bedfordshire (803).

Bedford

There are 48 people currently being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.