UPDATE: Nearly 90 people test positive for Covid in Bedford - with one death recorded

As of today (August 10), Bedford recorded 89 new cases - up from 56 yesterday - with a total of 18,679 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 80, with a new total of 23,182, while Luton has 69, taking the total to 25,872.

There was one death in Bedford (488), two deaths in Luton (514) and none in Central Bedfordshire (578).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, four patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 47 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 42,673 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 105,148 and Milton Keynes has 26,326 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 23,510 and now stands at 6,117,540. There were 146 deaths - up from 37 yesterday - bringing the total to 130,503.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,091,889 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 39,688,566 had received their second dose. ​