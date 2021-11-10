UPDATE: Nearly 90 people test positive for Covid in Bedford - with eight deaths in the county

As of today (November 10), Bedford recorded 89 cases, with a total of 27,058 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 215 cases, with a new total of 37,574, while Luton has 107, taking the total to 36,040.

There were no deaths in Bedford (521) - but four in Central Bedfordshire (630) and four in Luton (576).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 112 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 71,473 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 162,539 and Milton Keynes has 38,852 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,329 and now stands at 9,406,001. There were 214 deaths, bringing the total to 142,338.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.