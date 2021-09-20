UPDATE: Nearly 80 people test positive for Covid in Bedford

As of today (September 20), Bedford recorded 77 new cases, with a total of 21,648 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 130 cases, with a new total of 28,090, while Luton has 87, taking the total to 30,071.

There was no deaths in Bedford (505), one death in Central Bedfordshire (603) and none in Luton (535).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 52,107 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 126,034 and Milton Keynes has 30,934 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,100 and now stands at 7,465,448. There were 49 deaths, bringing the total to 135,252.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,593,019 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 44,466,121 have received their second dose.