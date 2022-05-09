UPDATE: Nearly 80 people in Bedford test positive for Covid over weekend

As of today (May 9), Bedford recorded 78 cases, with a total of 64,322 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 152 cases, with a new total of 98,102, while Luton has 94, taking the total to 75,256.

The cases recorded cover the weekend and today.

Bedford

There were no deaths in Bedford (627), two in Central Bedfordshire (780), and one in Luton (698).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 22,140,287. The total number of deaths is 176,424.