UPDATE: Nearly 80 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (August 11), Bedford recorded 76 new cases, with a total of 18,755 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 87, with a new total of 23,269, while Luton has 105, taking the total to 25,977.

There were no deaths in Luton (514) one in Central Bedfordshire (579) - but the number was revised down by one in Bedford (487).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, four patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 47 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 42,861 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 105,680 and Milton Keynes has 26,444 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 29,612 and now stands at 6,146,800. There were 104 deaths, bringing the total to 130,607.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,129,400 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 39,839,709 had received their second dose. ​