UPDATE: Nearly 400 people test positive for Covid in Bedford over weekend

As of today (April 4), Bedford recorded 397 cases, with a total of 62,150 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 686 cases, with a new total of 94,479, while Luton has 278, taking the total to 73,507.

The cases recorded cover Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bedford

There was one death in Bedford (610) but none in Luton (669) and Central Bedfordshire (738).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 21,359,681. The total number of deaths are 165,780.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.