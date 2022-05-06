UPDATE: Nearly 40 people in Bedford test positive for Covid today

As of today (May 6), Bedford recorded 36 cases, with a total of 64,244 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 54 cases, with a new total of 97,950, while Luton has 34, taking the total to 75,162.

There were no deaths in Bedford (627) or Luton (697) – and one in Central Bedfordshire (778).

Bedford

Currently, there are 103 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 11,051 and it now stands at 22,114,034. The total number of deaths is 176,212 – with 228 recorded today.