UPDATE: Nearly 350 people in Bedford test positive for Covid - with four deaths recorded

As of today (February 1), Bedford recorded 349 cases, with a total of 51,054 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 588 cases, with a new total of 76,260, while Luton has 427, taking the total to 64,990.

There were four deaths in Bedford (581), two in Central Bedfordshire (700) and six in Luton (639).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 181 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 140,448 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 318,864 and Milton Keynes has 78,597 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 112,458 and now stands at 17,315,893. There were 219 deaths - up from 51 yesterday - bringing the total to 156,875.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.