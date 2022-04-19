UPDATE: Nearly 290 Bedford people test positive for Covid over Easter weekend

As of today (April 19), Bedford recorded 289 cases, with a total of 63,499 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 501 cases, with a new total of 96,768, while Luton has 231, taking the total to 74,506.

The cases recorded cover Good Friday to today (Tuesday).

Bedford

There was one death in Bedford (619), one in Central Bedfordshire (761) and none in Luton (685).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 21,863,944. The total number of deaths is 171,878.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.