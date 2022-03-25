UPDATE: Nearly 275 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (March 25), Bedford recorded 274 cases, with a total of 60,196 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 423 cases, with a new total of 91,228, while Luton has 165, taking the total to 72,068.

There was one death in Central Bedfordshire (735), none in Luton (667) - and the number was revised down by two in Bedford (604).

Bedford

Currently, there are 140 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and two on ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 77,306 and now stands at 20,691,123. The total number of deaths are 164,454 - with 172 recorded today.