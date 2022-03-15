UPDATE: Nearly 270 Bedford people test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (March 15), Bedford recorded 269 cases, with a total of 57,521 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 439 cases, with a new total of 86,805, while Luton has 158, taking the total to 70,444.

There were no deaths today in Bedford (605), Central Bedfordshire (730) or in Luton (665).

Bedford

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 119,229 and now stands at 19,820,181. The total number of deaths are 163,095 - with 222 recorded today.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.