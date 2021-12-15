UPDATE: Nearly 200 Bedford test positive as UK records highest number of cases since pandemic began

As of today (December 15), Bedford recorded 195 cases - just down from 254 yesterday - with a total of 31,627 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 408, with a new total of 46,955, while Luton has 207, taking the total to 41,076.

There were no deaths in Bedford (545), or Central Bedfordshire (655) and one in Luton (597).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 71 are currently being treated in hospital and 11 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 87,634 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 196,181 and Milton Keynes has 47,299 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 78,610 and now stands at 11,010,286. There were 165 deaths - up from 150 yesterday - bringing the total to 146,791.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.