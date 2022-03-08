UPDATE: Nearly 150 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (March 8), Bedford recorded 149 cases, with a total of 55,918 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 268 cases, with a new total of 84,216, while Luton has 94, taking the total to 69,468.

The number of deaths was revised down by one in Bedford (602) - there were three deaths in Luton (663) and four in Central Bedfordshire (727).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 92 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 61,713 and now stands at 19,307,014. The total number of deaths are 162,359 - with 212 recorded today.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.