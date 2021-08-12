UPDATE: Nearly 100 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (August 12), Bedford recorded 97 new cases, with a total of 18,852 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 130, with a new total of 23,399, while Luton has 105 again, taking the total to 26,082.

There were no deaths in Luton (514) or Bedford (487) and one was recorded in Central Bedfordshire (580).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 55 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, August 10, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 43,119 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 106,316 and Milton Keynes has 26,602 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 33,074 to 6,179,506. The number of deaths has risen by 94 to 130,701.

As of August 11, in the UK, 47,170,968 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,013,470 had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 121,566 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 104,422 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.