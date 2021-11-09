UPDATE: Nearly 100 people in Bedford test positive for Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (November 9), Bedford recorded 98 cases - up from 78 yesterday - with a total of 26,969 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 176 cases, with a new total of 37,359, while Luton has 104, taking the total to 35,933.

There were no deaths in Bedford (521) or Central Bedfordshire (626) - but one in Luton (572).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 112 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 71,163 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 161,800 and Milton Keynes has 38,724 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 33,117 and now stands at 9,366,676. There were 262 deaths - up from 57 yesterday - bringing the total to 142,124.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.