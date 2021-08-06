UPDATE: More than 70 people in Bedford test positive for Covid - with 12 patients on ventilation

As of today (August 6), Bedford recorded 72 new cases, with a total of 18,341 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 111, with a new total of 22,818, while Luton has 143, taking the total to 25,562.

There were no deaths in Bedford (486) or Luton (511) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (577).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, four patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 47 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 41,996 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 103,358 and Milton Keynes has 25,900 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,215 and now stands at 5,982,581. There were 92 deaths, bringing the total to 130,178.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,961,830 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 39,047,529 had received their second dose. ​