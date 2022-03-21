UPDATE: More than 650 people test positive for Covid in Bedford over weekend

As of today (March 21), Bedford recorded 654 cases, with a total of 58,997 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 1,111 cases, with a new total of 89,314, while Luton has 455, taking the total to 71,378.

The cases recorded cover Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bedford

The number of deaths was revised down by one in Bedford (605) - there was one death in Central Bedfordshire (731) and none in Luton (665).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 225,672 over the three days and now stands at 20,319,434. The total number of deaths are 163,679 - with 168 recorded over the three days.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.