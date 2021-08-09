UPDATE: More than 50 people in Bedford test positive for Covid - with three deaths in the county

As of today (August 9), Bedford recorded 56 new cases, with a total of 18,590 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 93, with a new total of 23,102, while Luton has 75, taking the total to 25,803.

There was one death in Bedford (487), one death in Luton (512) and one in Central Bedfordshire (578).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, four patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 47 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 42,523 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 104,786 and Milton Keynes has 26,251 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,429 and now stands at 6,069,362. There were 37 deaths, bringing the total to 130,357.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,059,639 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 39,551,538 had received their second dose. ​