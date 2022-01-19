UPDATE: More than 480 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in just 24 hours

As of today (January 19), Bedford recorded 484 cases, with a total of 44,125 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 626 cases, with a new total of 66,742, while Luton has 532, taking the total to 55,828.

There were no deaths in Bedford (563), two in Central Bedfordshire (679) and two in Luton (623).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 193 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 121,852 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 282,184 and Milton Keynes has 68,104 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 108,069 and now stands at 15,506,750. There were 359 deaths, bringing the total to 152,872.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.