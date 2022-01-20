UPDATE: More than 460 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in just 24 hours

As of today (January 20), Bedford recorded 467 cases, with a total of 44,592 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 504 cases, with a new total of 67,246,while Luton has 482, taking the total to 56,310.

There were three deaths in Bedford (566), three in Central Bedfordshire (682) and none in Luton (623).

Coronavirus stock image

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 193 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 107,364 to 15,613,283, and the number of deaths has risen by 330 to 153,202.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.