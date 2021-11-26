UPDATE: More than 140 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in just 24 hours

As of today (November 26), Bedford recorded 141 cases, with a total of 28,982 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 319 cases, with a new total of 41,225, while Luton has 171, taking the total to 38,236.

There were no deaths in Bedford (539), Central Bedfordshire (642) or Luton (586).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 14 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 78 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 78,015 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 176,515 and Milton Keynes has 41,900 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 50,091 and now stands at 10,070,841. There were 160 deaths, bringing the total to 144,593.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.