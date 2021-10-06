UPDATE: More than 100 people test positive for Covid in Bedford

As of today (October 6), Bedford recorded 105 new cases, with a total of 23,172 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 158 cases, with a new total of 30,178, while Luton has 138, taking the total to 31,591.

There were no deaths in Bedford (507), Luton (548) or Central Bedfordshire (609).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, four patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 34 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 56,797 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 135,774 and Milton Keynes has 32,942 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,851 and now stands at 8,006,660. There were 143 deaths, bringing the total to 137,295.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.