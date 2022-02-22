UPDATE: Less than 90 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (February 22), Bedford recorded just 86 cases, with a total of 54,421 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 182 cases, with a new total of 81,769, while Luton has 106, taking the total to 68,445.

The number of deaths was revised down by one in Bedford (600) - and there were no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (720) or Luton (655).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 108 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 151,890 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 341,947 and Milton Keynes has 84,204 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 41,130 and now stands at 18,695,448. There were 205 deaths - yesterday there were 15 - bringing the total to 160,815.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.