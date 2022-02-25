UPDATE: Less than 80 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (February 25), Bedford recorded just 79 cases, with a total of 54,721 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 135 cases, with a new total of 82,206, while Luton has 65, taking the total to 68,690.

The number of deaths was revised down by two in Bedford (599) - and there was one death in Central Bedfordshire (723) and one in Luton (656).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 106 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 152,814 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 343,797 and Milton Keynes has 84,623 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 31,933 and now stands at 18,804,765. There were 120 deaths, bringing the total to 161,224.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.