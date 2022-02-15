UPDATE: Just over 90 people in Bedford test positive for Covid

As of today (February 15), Bedford recorded just 93 cases, with a total of 53,578 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 203 cases, with a new total of 80,419, while Luton has 91, taking the total to 67,668.

There were no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (716) or Luton (651) - and the number was revised down by one Bedford in (598).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 125 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 149,317 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 336,315 and Milton Keynes has 82,933 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 46,186 and now stands at 18,393,951. There were 234 deaths - up from 35 yesterday - bringing the total to 159,839.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.