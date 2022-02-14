UPDATE: Just 80 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (February 14), Bedford recorded just 80 cases, with a total of 53,485 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 153 cases, with a new total of 80,216, while Luton has 76, taking the total to 67,577.

There were no deaths in Bedford (599), Central Bedfordshire (716) or Luton (651).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 125 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 148,858 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 335,508 and Milton Keynes has 82,708 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 41,648 and now stands at 18,348,029. There were 35 deaths, bringing the total to 159,605.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.