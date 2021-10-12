UPDATE: Huge spike in Bedford Covid cases as over 140 people test positive in just 24 hours

As of today (October 12), Bedford recorded 144 new cases - up from 76 yesterday - with a total of 23,822 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 132 cases, with a new total of 31,031, while Luton has 89, taking the total to 32,285.

Yesterday, Bedford Today revealed how this time last year - on October 12, 2020 - Bedford recorded just 14 new cases ..... and that was long before vaccinations were rolled out.

Bedford

As of today, there were no deaths in Bedford (508) or Central Bedfordshire (612) - but two in Luton (552).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, six patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 35 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 59,126 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 140,111 and Milton Keynes has 33,809 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,520 and now stands at 8,231,437. There were 181 deaths - up from 28 yesterday - bringing the total to 137,944.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.