UPDATE: Huge rise in cases with nearly 150 in Bedford - and 355 in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 20), Bedford recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 17,008 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

That's quite the jump from 59 in Bedford yesterday.

Central Bedfordshire recorded a staggering 355 new cases - up from 115 yesterday - with a new total of 20,333, while Luton has 177 - up from 64 cases yesterday - with a new total of 23,841.

Bedford

There were no deaths in Bedford (484) or Luton (508) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (576).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, no patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 22 are currently being treated in hospital and five patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 38,607 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 94,223 and Milton Keynes has 23,910 cases.

Central Beds

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 46,558 and now stands at 5,519,602. There were 96 deaths - up from 19 yesterday - bringing the total to 128,823.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,349,709 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 36,243,287 had received their second dose. ​