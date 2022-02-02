UPDATE: Four deaths in Bedford for second day running as national figure tops 534

As of today (February 2), Bedford recorded 276 cases, with a total of 51,330 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 465 cases, with a new total of 76,725, while Luton has 315, taking the total to 65,305.

There were four deaths for the second day running in Bedford (585), two in Central Bedfordshire (702) and five in Luton (644).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 181 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 141,408 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 320,718 and Milton Keynes has 79,081 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 88,085 and now stands at 17,515,199. There were 534 deaths - up from 219 yesterday - bringing the total to 157,409.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.