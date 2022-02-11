UPDATE: Five deaths in Bedford as 150 people test positive for Covid

As of today (February 11), Bedford recorded 150 cases, with a total of 53,186 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 503 cases, with a new total of 79,673, while Luton has 280, taking the total to 67,263.

There were five deaths in Bedford (599), one in Central Bedfordshire (715) and none in Luton (651).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 125 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 147,606 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 333,127 and Milton Keynes has 82,091 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 58,899 and now stands at 18,220,515. There were 193 deaths, bringing the total to 159,351.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.