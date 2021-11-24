UPDATE: Deaths in Bedford rise by the day with three more recorded in 24 hours

As of today (November 24), Bedford recorded 104 cases, with a total of 28,708 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 228 cases, with a new total of 40,656, while Luton has 140, taking the total to 37,902.

There were three deaths in Bedford (538), one in Central Bedfordshire (642) and one in Luton (585).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, five patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 116 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 77,021 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 174,556 and Milton Keynes has 41,417 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 43,676 and now stands at 9,974,843. There were 149 deaths, bringing the total to 144,286.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.