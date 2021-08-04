UPDATE: Covid cases in Bedford double in just 24 hours with 117 testing positive

As of today (August 4), Bedford recorded 117 new cases - up from 59 yesterday - with a total of 18,208 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 111 - up from 64 yesterday - with a new total of 22,617, while Luton has 94 - up from 80 yesterday - taking the total to 25,310.

There were no deaths in Bedford (485), Central Bedfordshire (576) or Luton (511).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 46 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 41,588 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 102,213 and Milton Keynes has 25,677 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 29,312 and now stands at 5,952,756. There were 119 deaths, bringing the total to 130,000.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,928,033 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 38,733,334 had received their second dose. ​