UPDATE: Covid cases continue to rise in Bedford as 134 people test positive - with two deaths in 24 hours

As of today (October 27), Bedford recorded 134 new cases - up from 125 yesterday - with a total of 25,632 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 246 cases, with a new total of 34,480, while Luton has 111, taking the total to 34,269.

There were no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (616) - but two in Bedford (514) and four in Luton (564).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 70 people are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 66,580 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 152,812 and Milton Keynes has 36,572 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 43,941 and now stands at 8,897,149. There were 207 deaths, bringing the total to 140,041.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.