UPDATE: Cases rise slightly as over 70 people test positive for Covid in Bedford

As of today (September 7), Bedford recorded 74 new cases - up from 61 yesterday - with a total of 20,792 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 136 for the second day running, with a new total of 26,641, while Luton has 127, taking the total to 28,817.

There were no deaths in Bedford (498), Luton (529) but one in Central Bedfordshire (596).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 76 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 49,347 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 119,793 and Milton Keynes has 29,615 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,489 and now stands at 7,056,106. There were 209 deaths - up from 45 yesterday - bringing the total to 133,483.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,292,811 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 43,535,098 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,255 people have received the first dose, and 114,032 their second.