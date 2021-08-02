UPDATE: Cases in Bedford plummet while they remain high in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (August 2), Bedford recorded 42 new cases, with a total of 18,032 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 100 cases, with a new total of 22,442, while Luton has 66, taking the total to 25,136.

There were no deaths in Bedford (485), Central Bedfordshire (576) or Luton (511).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 46 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 41,221 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 101,256 and Milton Keynes has 25,442 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 21,952 and now stands at 5,902,354. There were 24 deaths, bringing the total to 129,743.

Central Beds

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,872,411 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 38,464,025 had received their second dose. ​