UPDATE: Cases in Bedford plummet as over 40 people test positive for Covid

As of today (August 16), Bedford recorded 44 new cases, with a total of 19,091 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 97, with a new total of 23,848, while Luton has 100, taking the total to 26,491.

There were no deaths in Bedford (490), Central Bedfordshire (579) or Luton (515).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 55 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 43,970 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 108,303 and Milton Keynes has 27,018 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 28,438 and now stands at 6,295,613. There were 26 deaths, bringing the total to 130,979.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,333,702 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 40,703,581 had received their second dose. ​