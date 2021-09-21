UPDATE: Cases in Bedford jump again as almost 100 people test positive for Covid

As of today (September 21), Bedford recorded 97 new cases - up from 77 yesterday - with a total of 21,745 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 124 cases, with a new total of 28,214, while Luton has 114, taking the total to 30,185.

There was no deaths in Bedford (505), one death in Central Bedfordshire (604) and two in Luton (537).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 11 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 62 are currently being treated in hospital and 10 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 52,356 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 126,558 and Milton Keynes has 31,067 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 31,564 and now stands at 7,496,543. There were 203 deaths - up from 49 yesterday - bringing the total to 135,455.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,617,703 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 44,512,572 have received their second dose. In Bedford, 125,897 people have received the first dose, and 115,999 their second.