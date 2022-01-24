UPDATE: Cases in Bedford drop as almost 325 people test positive for Covid

As of today (January 24), Bedford recorded 324 cases, with a total of 45,987 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 515 cases, with a new total of 69,090, while Luton has 411, taking the total to 57,869.

There were no deaths in Bedford (567), Central Bedfordshire (685) or Luton (626).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 167 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 126,495 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 290,753 and Milton Keynes has 70,734 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 88,447 and now stands at 15,953,685. There were 56 deaths, bringing the total to 153,916.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.