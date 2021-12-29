UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 6,600 new Covid cases during Christmas weekend

Over the Christmas weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 6,608 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 1,721 new cases, with a total of 35,306 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 2,967 cases, with a total of 53,786, and Luton 1,920 cases, with a new total of 45,286.

There were two deaths in Bedford (549) one in Luton (600) - and none in Central Bedfordshire (661).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 86 are currently being treated in hospital and 11 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 99,761 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 230,262 and Milton Keynes has 53,870 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 12,338,676. The number of deaths is 148,021.