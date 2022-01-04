UPDATE: Bedfordshire records over 6,500 new Covid cases during New Year weekend

Over the New Year weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 6,515 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 1,637 new cases, with a total of 37,902 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 2,819 cases, with a total of 58,295, and Luton 2,059 cases, with a new total of 48,411.

There were no deaths in Bedford (551) or Central Bedfordshire (661) - and three in Luton (605).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 114 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 106,879 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 249,373 and Milton Keynes has 58,477 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 13,422,815. The number of deaths is 148,893.